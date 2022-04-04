Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,519,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.31 on Monday, hitting $633.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,870. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

