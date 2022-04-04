Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $315,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,041. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.