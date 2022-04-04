Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $238,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 131.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 78.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

TPR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. 23,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.