Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 11,223 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.46% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,921,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 202,776.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 561.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.35. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,290. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

