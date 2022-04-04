Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $511,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hayward by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 177,937 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,323,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.