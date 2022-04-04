Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $739,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $7,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

