Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average of $349.71. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

