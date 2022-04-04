Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 261,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $149.90 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

