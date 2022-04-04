TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $619,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

