Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TRATF traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Traton has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

