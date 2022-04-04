Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TG opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tredegar by 28.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

