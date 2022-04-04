Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TG opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.91%.
Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
