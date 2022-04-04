Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.77 million, with estimates ranging from $10.95 million to $54.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.31.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

