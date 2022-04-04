Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

