TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $33.07 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.