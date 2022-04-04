Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.