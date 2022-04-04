Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tronox by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.