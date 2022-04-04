Trulite (TSE:TRUL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Trulite (TSE:TRUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

