Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008 shares of company stock worth $2,672,888. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. 253,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,783. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

