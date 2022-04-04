Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.