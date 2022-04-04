TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TScan Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 643.94%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 295.79%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 6.77 -$48.63 million N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 41.30 -$340.14 million ($3.63) -2.62

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -479.49% -86.48% -29.30% Atara Biotherapeutics -1,672.28% -103.05% -71.44%

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. to discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA368 program for patients with human papillomavirus associated cancers. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

