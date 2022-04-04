TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

