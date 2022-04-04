TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUIFY. Barclays cut their price target on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.25.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

