Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.35. Tuya shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 5,839 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

