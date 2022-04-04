Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.52.
TWLO stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.95. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
