Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.01.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 1,331,884 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

TWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

