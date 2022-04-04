U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,846. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

