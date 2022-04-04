Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.98 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

