Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $697,153.78 and $319,395.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012374 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

