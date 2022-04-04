UBS Group Cuts Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 4,250 ($55.67) to GBX 3,850 ($50.43) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,792.75.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.