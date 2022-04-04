UGE International (CVE:UGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

