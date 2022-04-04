UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $43.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $72.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. UiPath has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $98,102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $431,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.