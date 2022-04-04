UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.60

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.33 ($1.20), with a volume of 535647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70 ($1.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Ken McCullagh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($33,010.22). Also, insider Fionnuala Hogan bought 26,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £19,917.32 ($26,090.28).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

