Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $388.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

