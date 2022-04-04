Ultra Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $367.24 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,613.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.40 or 0.00805359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00209934 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022987 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.