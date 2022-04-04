Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UGP. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

