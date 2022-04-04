UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.