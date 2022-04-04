UniFirst Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UNF opened at $180.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.