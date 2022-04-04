UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $180.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.87. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

