Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Reaches $18.05 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00022357 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $269,568.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

