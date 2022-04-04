Unilever’s (ULVR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.95) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,628.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,814.56. The stock has a market cap of £90.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 in the last quarter.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.