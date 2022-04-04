Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 127,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

