United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.54. 25,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

