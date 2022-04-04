United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

