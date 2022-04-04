United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,784. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.