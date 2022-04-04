United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,246. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79.

