United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,814. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

