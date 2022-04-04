United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $476,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.50. 174,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,755. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

