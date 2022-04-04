United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $124.60. 35,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

