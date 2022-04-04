United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.64 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $171.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average of $206.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.