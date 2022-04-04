Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

UNTY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 37.25%. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572 over the last ninety days. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

